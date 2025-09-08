Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,510 Shares of RTX Corporation $RTX

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 50.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 8.4% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 34,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the first quarter worth approximately $1,288,000. LBP AM SA increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 17.7% during the first quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 279,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,980,000 after buying an additional 41,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 390,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,741,000 after buying an additional 5,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $157.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $211.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.75. RTX Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $112.27 and a fifty-two week high of $161.26.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 59.78%.

In other RTX news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 1,462 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $222,604.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,395.84. The trade was a 9.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip J. Jasper sold 12,847 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total transaction of $2,027,513.54. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,790,888.88. This represents a 42.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,635 shares of company stock worth $8,947,010. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $166.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RTX in a report on Monday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RTX in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.67.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

