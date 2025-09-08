Sysco Corporation $SYY Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 16.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 108,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,234 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $8,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 223,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,772,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 75,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after acquiring an additional 6,417 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

In other Sysco news, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 7,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $595,431.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 41,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,388,797. The trade was a 14.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 56,304 shares in the company, valued at $4,504,320. The trade was a 41.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,377 shares of company stock worth $7,361,490 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Performance

NYSE:SYY opened at $82.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.80. Sysco Corporation has a 1-year low of $67.12 and a 1-year high of $83.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $21.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 109.52%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.600 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 57.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group set a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Sysco and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.69.

About Sysco

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

