Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 69.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,817 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 277.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,740,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $771,092,000 after buying an additional 7,894,919 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7,887.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,393,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350,605 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $198,801,000. Theleme Partners LLP purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $187,049,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,280,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Dbs Bank raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.56.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $78.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.00. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $50.22 and a 52-week high of $84.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 16.82%.The company had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

