T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co trimmed its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,787 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,846,939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,426,407,000 after purchasing an additional 214,224 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,889,126 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,837,399,000 after acquiring an additional 864,030 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 25.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,172,644 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,112,886,000 after purchasing an additional 844,932 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,881,235 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $856,705,000 after purchasing an additional 423,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,295,432 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $878,925,000 after purchasing an additional 65,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised T-Mobile US from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Arete Research upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.02.

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.08, for a total value of $16,627,507.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 647,660,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,195,093,739.52. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 2,488,250 shares of company stock valued at $593,252,506 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TMUS stock opened at $252.76 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.61 and a twelve month high of $276.49. The company has a market cap of $284.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.61.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 14.53%.The firm had revenue of $21.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

