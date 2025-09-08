Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co decreased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSM. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 238.0% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 138.8% during the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSM. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM opened at $243.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $236.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.88. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1 year low of $134.25 and a 1 year high of $248.28.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $30.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.50 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 42.91% and a return on equity of 33.37%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.8348 per share. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 28.16%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Articles

