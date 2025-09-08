Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX Stock Position Boosted by First Dallas Securities Inc.

First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,541 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Freeport-McMoRan comprises 1.8% of First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $4,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $46.37 on Monday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $52.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.59.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.45%.The business had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FCX shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Stifel Canada upgraded Freeport-McMoRan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

