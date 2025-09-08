Meta Platforms, Inc. $META Stock Holdings Trimmed by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,859,094 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 5,790 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises about 6.1% of Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Fred Alger Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Meta Platforms worth $1,071,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Everstar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,270,000. Challenger Wealth Management boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 39.4% in the first quarter. Challenger Wealth Management now owns 1,193 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 17.7% in the first quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 8,934 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,536,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.2% during the first quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 36,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $21,003,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $726.25, for a total value of $376,923.75. Following the sale, the insider owned 31,908 shares in the company, valued at $23,173,185. The trade was a 1.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 18,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.71, for a total transaction of $14,018,663.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 84,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,343,464.11. This trade represents a 17.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 304,358 shares of company stock worth $228,847,292. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $752.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $738.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $658.81. The company has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $479.80 and a 12 month high of $796.25.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $1.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 39.99%.The company had revenue of $47.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.16 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $740.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $620.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $822.41.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

