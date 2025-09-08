Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 92,780 Shares of Deere & Company $DE

Jones Financial Companies Lllp trimmed its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 69.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 92,780 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $19,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 58.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 10.7% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 8,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.1% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,871,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 12.7% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 7,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $13,588,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of DE stock opened at $472.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.19. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $378.66 and a 52-week high of $533.78. The company has a market capitalization of $127.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $501.32 and its 200 day moving average is $490.71.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.13. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 11.72%.The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on DE. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Deere & Company from $520.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 15th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on Deere & Company from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on Deere & Company from $495.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Deere & Company from $595.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $491.00 price target on Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $520.87.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

