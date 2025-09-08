Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM Stock Position Increased by Challenger Wealth Management

Challenger Wealth Management increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 2.7% of Challenger Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Challenger Wealth Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 396.7% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 13,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,413.05. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Melius initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 2.8%

NYSE:XOM opened at $109.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $465.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.10. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $81.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%.Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.25%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

