MBB Public Markets I LLC Takes $340,000 Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,717,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,318,678,000 after acquiring an additional 142,150 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,963,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,515,984,000 after acquiring an additional 500,764 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,171,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,049,155,000 after buying an additional 20,238 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $894,764,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,401,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $826,030,000 after acquiring an additional 672,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROP. Truist Financial raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $561.00 to $577.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $626.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $668.00 to $687.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho set a $600.00 target price on Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $636.36.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $518.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $543.45 and its 200 day moving average is $559.62. The stock has a market cap of $55.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $499.47 and a 1-year high of $595.17.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 22.01%.During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 19.900-20.050 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.080-5.120 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.25, for a total transaction of $195,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,408,687.50. This represents a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.17, for a total value of $846,255.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 38,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,964,266.44. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.