MBB Public Markets I LLC Buys New Shares in Copart, Inc. $CPRT

MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Copart during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Copart during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Copart by 152.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Copart during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Copart Trading Down 2.8%

CPRT opened at $48.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.47 and its 200 day moving average is $52.73. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.05 and a 12-month high of $64.38.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Copart had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Copart news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 24,088 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $1,118,405.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 31,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,463,798.61. The trade was a 43.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CPRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Copart from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Copart from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Copart from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HSBC set a $62.00 price target on shares of Copart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Copart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

