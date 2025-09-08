Bell Investment Advisors Inc Cuts Stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Bell Investment Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,395,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,616,380,000 after buying an additional 19,817,022 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 595.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,488,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,461,000 after buying an additional 13,262,309 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 229.3% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 14,002,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,083,000 after purchasing an additional 9,749,728 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 82,048,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,422,795,000 after purchasing an additional 8,954,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at $440,699,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 173,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total value of $17,185,903.84. Following the sale, the chairman owned 590,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,388,148.56. This trade represents a 22.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $305,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 37,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,615,981.60. This trade represents a 7.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 298,214 shares of company stock worth $29,022,580. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 5.7%

Charles Schwab stock opened at $92.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.20 and its 200-day moving average is $86.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 1 year low of $61.16 and a 1 year high of $99.59. The company has a market cap of $167.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.96.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.68% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCHW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.60.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

