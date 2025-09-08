Short Interest in PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE) Rises By 42.3%

PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 10,100 shares, anincreaseof42.3% from the July 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

PURE Bioscience Price Performance

OTCMKTS PURE traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.09. 50,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,402. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.08. PURE Bioscience has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.36.

PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter.

About PURE Bioscience

PURE Bioscience, Inc develops and commercializes antimicrobial products that provide solutions to the health and environmental challenges of pathogen and hygienic control in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes silver dihydrogen citrate (SDC), a non-toxic antimicrobial agent, which offers residual protection, as well as formulates with other compounds.

