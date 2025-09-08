Rheinmetall AG Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Short Interest Update

Rheinmetall AG Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,300 shares, adeclineof38.1% from the July 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 138,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded Rheinmetall to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Rheinmetall Price Performance

OTCMKTS RNMBY traded up $9.47 on Monday, reaching $417.66. The company had a trading volume of 13,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,006. The company’s fifty day moving average is $400.19 and its 200 day moving average is $357.86. Rheinmetall has a 52-week low of $101.31 and a 52-week high of $439.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter.

About Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall AG provides mobility and security technologies worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, logistics, support, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, artillery, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

