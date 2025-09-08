Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF) Short Interest Down 29.0% in August

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 34,600 shares, adeclineof29.0% from the July 31st total of 48,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 69.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 69.2 days.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Performance

Shares of RBGPF stock traded up $3.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $78.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,632. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.24. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of $58.11 and a one year high of $78.45.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $84.40 per share. This represents a yield of 363.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 7th. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s payout ratio is 52.92%.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; brain health products; migraine-headaches and rheumatic pain products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Airborne, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Move Free, Neuriva, Nurofen, Mucinex, Strepsils, and Veet brands.

