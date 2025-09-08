Short Interest in Pioneer Bankshares Inc. (OTCMKTS:PNBI) Increases By 50.0%

Pioneer Bankshares Inc. (OTCMKTS:PNBI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 300 shares, agrowthof50.0% from the July 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Pioneer Bankshares Stock Up 4.6%
Pioneer Bankshares stock traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.35. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064. The stock has a market cap of $30.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.15. Pioneer Bankshares has a one year low of $22.40 and a one year high of $30.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.22.
Pioneer Bankshares Company Profile
