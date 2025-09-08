Short Interest in Pioneer Bankshares Inc. (OTCMKTS:PNBI) Increases By 50.0%

Pioneer Bankshares Inc. (OTCMKTS:PNBI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 300 shares, agrowthof50.0% from the July 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Pioneer Bankshares Stock Up 4.6%

Pioneer Bankshares stock traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.35. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064. The stock has a market cap of $30.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.15. Pioneer Bankshares has a one year low of $22.40 and a one year high of $30.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.22.

Pioneer Bankshares Company Profile

Pioneer Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pioneer Bank, Inc that provides various banking and related financial services to individual consumers, small to medium size businesses, and professional community in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, which include business and personal checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

