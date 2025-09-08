Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND is Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 259.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,593 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $14,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 118,916,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,734,453,000 after buying an additional 1,988,719 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,233,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,582,692,000 after buying an additional 4,139,203 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,787,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,611,723,000 after buying an additional 4,743,753 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,514,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,423,000 after buying an additional 193,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,485,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,305,000 after buying an additional 321,672 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $74.27 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $71.10 and a 52-week high of $75.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.35 and a 200-day moving average of $73.02.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

