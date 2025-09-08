Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Sells 219 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lessened its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,993 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $14,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.9% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.4% in the first quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $1,920,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 5.2% in the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 141,299 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $77,449,000 after acquiring an additional 7,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.3% in the first quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP now owns 40,069 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,963,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.05, for a total transaction of $3,328,555.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 58,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,636,125.55. This trade represents a 13.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.77, for a total value of $601,447.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 12,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,064,815.17. This represents a 7.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,481 shares of company stock valued at $32,616,595 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Mastercard from $650.00 to $656.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, August 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Mastercard from $635.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $626.54.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA opened at $584.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $465.59 and a 1 year high of $601.77. The stock has a market cap of $528.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $572.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $557.48.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 200.01% and a net margin of 44.93%.The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.50%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Further Reading

