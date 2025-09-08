Adobe Inc. $ADBE Shares Purchased by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,615 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 46,806.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,990,767 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,147,049,000 after buying an additional 2,984,391 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 68.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,575,792 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,754,954,000 after buying an additional 1,856,544 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter worth $607,443,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its holdings in Adobe by 1,482.7% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,298,389 shares of the software company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 1,216,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in Adobe by 24.7% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 4,848,521 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,782,642,000 after buying an additional 961,895 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, June 23rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 20th. Redburn Partners set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, September 1st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $450.07.

Adobe Price Performance

Adobe stock opened at $348.97 on Monday. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $330.04 and a 12-month high of $587.75. The stock has a market cap of $148.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $360.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $382.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.48 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.200 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 20.500-20.700 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

