Kestra Investment Management LLC Has $1.22 Million Holdings in American Express Company $AXP

Kestra Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 18.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,745 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 61,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.47, for a total transaction of $18,360,145.87. Following the transaction, the insider owned 9,001 shares in the company, valued at $2,677,527.47. This trade represents a 87.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.50, for a total value of $15,475,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 10,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,391,191.50. This trade represents a 82.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,724 shares of company stock worth $48,227,228 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $326.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $227.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. American Express Company has a 1-year low of $220.43 and a 1-year high of $332.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $313.21 and its 200-day moving average is $290.81.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $17.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.70 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 14.78%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on AXP. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Express from $250.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on American Express from $260.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $327.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on American Express from $249.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American Express from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.45.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AXP

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.