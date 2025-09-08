United Services Automobile Association Takes Position in Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,727,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 27.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,850,000 after buying an additional 6,630 shares in the last quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at $7,996,000. Community Financial Services Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1,338.2% during the first quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after acquiring an additional 6,169 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 70.2% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 35,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,667,000 after acquiring an additional 14,705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on PH shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $750.00 to $776.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $809.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $717.00 to $726.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $790.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $770.94.

PH opened at $758.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $731.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $664.92. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 12 month low of $488.45 and a 12 month high of $773.30.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $7.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.61. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 17.79%.The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.400-29.400 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

In other news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 4,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.66, for a total transaction of $3,195,130.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 13,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,612,499.20. The trade was a 24.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Angela R. Ives sold 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.36, for a total value of $589,161.60. Following the sale, the vice president owned 2,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,153.28. The trade was a 22.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,039 shares of company stock worth $10,356,566. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

