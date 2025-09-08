United Services Automobile Association Invests $1.92 Million in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter worth $27,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 115.2% during the first quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GEV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $427.00 to $517.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $474.00 to $697.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $390.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $662.00 to $736.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $573.75.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

Shares of GE Vernova stock opened at $581.92 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $597.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $458.69. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.38 and a 52-week high of $677.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.41 billion, a PE ratio of 140.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.88.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.65 earnings per share. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

Insider Transactions at GE Vernova

In other news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $2,046,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 7,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,800. This trade represents a 30.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

