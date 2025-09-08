Adalta Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. $SSNC

Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,401,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,704,134,000 after acquiring an additional 186,440 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,598,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,257,869,000 after acquiring an additional 539,483 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,186,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,212,000 after acquiring an additional 182,200 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,921,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,338,000 after acquiring an additional 651,650 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,705,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,447,000 after purchasing an additional 151,708 shares in the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SSNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.38.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SSNC opened at $88.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.83 and a twelve month high of $91.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.13. The firm has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 1.24.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. SS&C Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.820-6.060 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.440-1.500 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.86%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

