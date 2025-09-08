Bullish (NYSE:BLSH) Coverage Initiated at Sanford C. Bernstein

Equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Bullish (NYSE:BLSH – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.57% from the company’s previous close.

BLSH has been the subject of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Bullish in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Bullish in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Bullish in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Bullish in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bullish in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bullish presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.11.

Shares of Bullish stock opened at $52.83 on Monday. Bullish has a 52-week low of $47.88 and a 52-week high of $118.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,044.98.

Bullish is an institutionally focused global digital asset platform that provides market infrastructure and information services. Our objective is to provide mission critical products and services that are designed to help institutions grow their businesses, empower individual customers, and drive the adoption of stablecoins, digital assets, and blockchain technology.

