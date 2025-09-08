Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $22.95 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 138,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 0.9% of Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $22,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,652,491.53. This represents a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JNJ. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective (up previously from $164.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.29.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ opened at $178.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $429.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.40. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $140.68 and a 1 year high of $181.16.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $23.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.800-10.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 55.61%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

