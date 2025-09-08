Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $21.37 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 0.9% of Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $21,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth about $2,123,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1,302.3% in the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,288,000 after buying an additional 17,190 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.4% in the first quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 32.9% in the first quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,055,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 17.9% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 203,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,684,000 after acquiring an additional 30,778 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David A. Ricks purchased 1,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $644.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,052,264.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 546,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,431,926.77. The trade was a 0.30% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jamere Jackson purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $639.56 per share, with a total value of $127,912.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 9,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,013,143.12. This represents a 2.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,135.00 target price (up from $1,133.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,010.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $950.17.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of LLY stock opened at $726.35 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $623.78 and a 12 month high of $942.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $687.46 billion, a PE ratio of 47.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $743.84 and a 200-day moving average of $780.58.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.92 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

