Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Shares Purchased by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 209,617 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Uber Technologies comprises 0.3% of Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $15,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.8% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 81,287 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,923,000 after acquiring an additional 5,172 shares during the period. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 150.9% during the first quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan now owns 89,971 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,555,000 after purchasing an additional 54,106 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 410.8% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,301 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 26,781 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 922.1% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 223,323 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $16,271,000 after purchasing an additional 201,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth $354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

UBER stock opened at $90.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $189.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.05. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.33 and a 52 week high of $97.71.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 59.96% and a net margin of 26.68%.The business had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

UBER has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Tigress Financial set a $110.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up from $97.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.06.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $296,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 170,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,175,555. This represents a 1.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 11,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total transaction of $1,061,523.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 416,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,184,206.28. The trade was a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,696 shares of company stock valued at $4,632,774. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

