RNC Capital Management LLC Sells 5,499 Shares of Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

RNC Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 18.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,091 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 5,499 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Starbucks by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Starbucks from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.40.

SBUX stock opened at $85.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.00. Starbucks Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $75.50 and a fifty-two week high of $117.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.54 and a 200-day moving average of $91.53.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.14). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 7.18%.The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.17%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

