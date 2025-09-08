First Dallas Securities Inc. Purchases 3,352 Shares of Devon Energy Corporation $DVN

First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its position in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,067 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Devon Energy accounts for 0.9% of First Dallas Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coordinated Financial Services Inc. CO bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,236,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 75,844 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,561,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 29.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,198,996 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,842,000 after purchasing an additional 269,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other news, Director Kelt Kindick sold 7,685 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $257,140.10. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 31,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,061.46. This trade represents a 19.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Price Performance

DVN opened at $34.77 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. Devon Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $25.89 and a 52 week high of $43.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.09.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.52%.

Devon Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.