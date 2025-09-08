Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. TD Cowen upgraded Denali Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Denali Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.62.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ DNLI opened at $15.37 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.55 and a 200-day moving average of $14.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.23. Denali Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $33.33. The company has a current ratio of 10.27, a quick ratio of 10.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Carole Ho sold 2,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $39,884.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 217,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,952,169.78. This represents a 1.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 2,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $39,884.46. Following the sale, the insider owned 242,346 shares in the company, valued at $3,291,058.68. The trade was a 1.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 501,962 shares of company stock worth $7,520,799. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Denali Therapeutics by 277.0% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company’s transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

