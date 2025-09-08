Guggenheim Lowers Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Price Target to $13.00

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Guggenheim from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 55.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on VALN. Jefferies Financial Group set a $14.00 price target on Valneva and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Valneva in a report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Valneva to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

VALN stock opened at $8.34 on Monday. Valneva has a 1 year low of $3.62 and a 1 year high of $12.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.23 million, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.07.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.11. Valneva had a negative return on equity of 34.78% and a negative net margin of 33.87%.The business had revenue of $54.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.28 million. Analysts anticipate that Valneva will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALN. Marex Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Valneva in the second quarter worth $64,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valneva in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Valneva in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,240,000. 11.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; IXCHIQ, a single-dose, live-attenuated vaccine for the prevention of disease caused by chikungunya virus; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

