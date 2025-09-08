374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO) Short Interest Down 34.7% in August

374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 692,200 shares, adecreaseof34.7% from the July 31st total of 1,060,000 shares. Currently,0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 2,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently,0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

374Water Stock Down 6.8%

Shares of NASDAQ SCWO opened at $0.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.31. 374Water has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $1.99. The stock has a market cap of $55.43 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of -0.30.

374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). 374Water had a negative net margin of 1,278.90% and a negative return on equity of 138.71%. The business had revenue of $0.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 374Water in a report on Saturday, August 30th.

Insider Transactions at 374Water

In other 374Water news, major shareholder Yaacov Nagar sold 103,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.42, for a total value of $43,419.18. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 35,981,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,112,322.82. This represents a 0.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 328,964 shares of company stock valued at $136,044. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 374Water

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCWO. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in 374Water during the 4th quarter worth $255,000. CW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 374Water during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in 374Water by 376.2% in the first quarter. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 385,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 304,635 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in 374Water during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of 374Water in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

374Water Company Profile

374Water Inc provides a technology that transforms wet wastes into recoverable resources in the United States. The company transforms wet wastes, including sewage sludge, biosolids, food waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and forever chemicals. It offers AirSCWO systems, a waste stream treatment system based on supercritical water oxidation that are used to treat various hazardous and non-hazardous waste streams.

Featured Stories

