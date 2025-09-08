Guardian Partners Inc. Sells 70 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

Guardian Partners Inc. decreased its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Guardian Partners Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Elevance Health by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 1,340.0% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ELV opened at $313.79 on Monday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $273.71 and a 12-month high of $559.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $312.04 and its 200 day moving average is $373.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $70.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.59.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $8.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.30 by ($0.46). Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.11%.

In related news, Director Susan D. Devore bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $312.15 per share, with a total value of $374,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,149.30. This represents a 52.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux purchased 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $286.94 per share, with a total value of $2,438,990.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 151,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,333,678.80. This represents a 5.96% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

ELV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $472.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Elevance Health from $428.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $478.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Elevance Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $411.06.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

