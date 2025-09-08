Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Short Interest Up 35.2% in August

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,420,000 shares, anincreaseof35.2% from the July 31st total of 3,270,000 shares. Currently,0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently,0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $46.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $113.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.81 and its 200 day moving average is $51.36. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $44.73 and a twelve month high of $60.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.91 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eastern Bank increased its holdings in Sanofi by 121.0% during the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the second quarter worth $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 619.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter worth $33,000. 14.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

