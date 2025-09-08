Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Short Interest Up 35.2% in August

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,420,000 shares, anincreaseof35.2% from the July 31st total of 3,270,000 shares. Currently,0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently,0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Sanofi Stock Down 0.2%
Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $46.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $113.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.81 and its 200 day moving average is $51.36. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $44.73 and a twelve month high of $60.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.91 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.
SNY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.67.
Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.
