CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. Buys Shares of 1,300 Honeywell International Inc. $HON

CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $9,339,375.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 10,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,289,807.72. This trade represents a 80.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.4%

NASDAQ HON opened at $214.25 on Monday. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $179.36 and a one year high of $242.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $225.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Honeywell International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.450-10.650 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $254.00 to $253.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.