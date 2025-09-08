Broadwind Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Broadwind Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 138,000 shares, adeclineof32.8% from the July 31st total of 205,400 shares. Approximately0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 209,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 209,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Broadwind Energy Trading Up 2.0%
NASDAQ:BWEN opened at $2.05 on Monday. Broadwind Energy has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $3.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.85. The company has a market cap of $47.23 million, a P/E ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 1.56.
Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). Broadwind Energy had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $39.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.65 million. As a group, analysts expect that Broadwind Energy will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research raised Broadwind Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen cut Broadwind Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.
Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.
