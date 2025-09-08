Broadwind Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Broadwind Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 138,000 shares, adeclineof32.8% from the July 31st total of 205,400 shares. Approximately0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 209,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 209,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Broadwind Energy Trading Up 2.0%

NASDAQ:BWEN opened at $2.05 on Monday. Broadwind Energy has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $3.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.85. The company has a market cap of $47.23 million, a P/E ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 1.56.

Get Broadwind Energy alerts:

Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). Broadwind Energy had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $39.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.65 million. As a group, analysts expect that Broadwind Energy will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Broadwind Energy

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadwind Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadwind Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Broadwind Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Broadwind Energy by 7.3% in the first quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,125,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 144,988 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadwind Energy by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 90,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 9,176 shares during the period. 33.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research raised Broadwind Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen cut Broadwind Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Broadwind Energy

Broadwind Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Broadwind Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadwind Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.