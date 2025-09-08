CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. Takes Position in U.S. Bancorp $USB

CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 92,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,925,000. U.S. Bancorp comprises about 4.8% of CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $27,000. YANKCOM Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 59.4% during the first quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Souheil Badran sold 23,727 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $1,099,509.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 70,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,259,833.64. This trade represents a 25.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.55.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

USB stock opened at $48.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.87. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $35.18 and a 52-week high of $53.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. U.S. Bancorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.85%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

