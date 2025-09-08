Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGLY) Short Interest Down 38.4% in August

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGLY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 27,400 shares, adeclineof38.4% from the July 31st total of 44,500 shares. Approximately0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 152,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 152,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Singularity Future Technology Stock Performance

Shares of SGLY opened at $1.05 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.93. Singularity Future Technology has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $5.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.18.

About Singularity Future Technology

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. operates as an integrated logistics solutions provider in China and the United States. It offers freight logistics services, including shipping, transportation, warehouse, collection, last-mile delivery, drop shipping, customs clearance, and overseas transit delivery services.

