Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGLY) Short Interest Down 38.4% in August

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGLY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 27,400 shares, adeclineof38.4% from the July 31st total of 44,500 shares. Approximately0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 152,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 152,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Singularity Future Technology Stock Performance
Shares of SGLY opened at $1.05 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.93. Singularity Future Technology has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $5.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.18.
About Singularity Future Technology
