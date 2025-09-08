Challenger Wealth Management Trims Holdings in Linde PLC $LIN

Challenger Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Challenger Wealth Management’s holdings in Linde were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new stake in Linde during the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 29.8% in the first quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 28.2% during the first quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in Linde by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its holdings in Linde by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 157,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,506,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LIN. Citigroup raised shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $535.00 in a report on Monday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $485.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Linde in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $519.63.

Linde Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of LIN opened at $469.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $472.43 and its 200 day moving average is $462.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93. Linde PLC has a fifty-two week low of $408.65 and a fifty-two week high of $487.49.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.300-16.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 42.67%.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 50,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.38, for a total transaction of $23,815,274.42. Following the sale, the director directly owned 480,543 shares in the company, valued at $227,479,445.34. This represents a 9.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

