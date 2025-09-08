STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) Short Interest Down 40.3% in August

STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,850,000 shares, adecreaseof40.3% from the July 31st total of 6,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.
STAAR Surgical Price Performance
NASDAQ:STAA opened at $27.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.51 and a 200-day moving average of $19.31. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 0.74. STAAR Surgical has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $38.60.
STAAR Surgical declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, May 16th that permits the company to buyback $30.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to purchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
STAA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 price target on shares of STAAR Surgical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.
STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.
