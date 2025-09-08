MBB Public Markets I LLC Purchases New Shares in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 9,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 95 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 139.5% in the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 208.1% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 114 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 140 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.44, for a total transaction of $17,909,769.60. Following the sale, the director owned 635,433,644 shares in the company, valued at $162,950,603,667.36. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.12, for a total transaction of $627,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 158,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,853,497.36. This represents a 1.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,488,250 shares of company stock worth $593,252,506 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $252.76 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $243.02 and a 200-day moving average of $247.37. The firm has a market cap of $284.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.61. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.61 and a twelve month high of $276.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $21.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on TMUS. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.02.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

