Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 34,350 Shares of Chubb Limited $CB

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,350 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $42,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CB. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,320,000. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in shares of Chubb by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 29,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,127,000 after purchasing an additional 12,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 50,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,088,000 after purchasing an additional 10,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.
CB opened at $277.32 on Monday. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $252.16 and a 12-month high of $306.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.28. The company has a market capitalization of $110.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.56.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.12%.
Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $317.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 target price (down previously from $335.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on Chubb from $304.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Chubb from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Chubb from $314.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $302.00.
In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 5,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.06, for a total transaction of $1,599,100.78. Following the transaction, the insider owned 91,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,447,670.80. This represents a 5.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Corbat purchased 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $269.80 per share, for a total transaction of $114,665.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,010. This represents a 20.99% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.
