SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG Shares Purchased by Faithward Advisors LLC

Faithward Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,261 shares during the quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 163.1% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 144,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,739,000 after acquiring an additional 89,581 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 137.8% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $500,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $100.45 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $68.65 and a one year high of $101.40. The stock has a market cap of $40.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.45.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.