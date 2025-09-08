MBB Public Markets I LLC Acquires Shares of 14,209 Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kenvue by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 229,144,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,494,882,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600,682 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kenvue by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,606,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,882,000 after purchasing an additional 633,461 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 25,346,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,490 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,912,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,920 shares during the period. Finally, Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Kenvue in the 4th quarter valued at about $467,864,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KVUE. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Kenvue to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Kenvue from $24.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.21.

Kenvue Price Performance

NYSE KVUE opened at $18.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.98. Kenvue Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.15 and a 52-week high of $25.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.38.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 9.37%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Kenvue has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.050 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. This is an increase from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.16%.

About Kenvue

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.