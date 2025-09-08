Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC Decreases Stake in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 44.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,562 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 41,067 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 0.7% of Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd raised its stake in Broadcom by 175.3% during the first quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd now owns 100,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,840,000 after purchasing an additional 64,038 shares during the period. Keener Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 34.8% during the first quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 890 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 5.6% during the first quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 51.6% during the first quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Broadcom by 1.3% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 54,406 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,109,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target (up from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday. Finally, Arete Research upgraded shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $351.00.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $334.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.90 and a 52 week high of $356.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 85.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $292.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.38.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 60.20%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 117,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.91, for a total transaction of $29,782,175.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,014,152 shares in the company, valued at $256,489,182.32. The trade was a 10.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.28, for a total transaction of $12,664,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 415,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,353,335.68. This represents a 10.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 830,516 shares of company stock worth $217,286,457 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

