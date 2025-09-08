Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Sold by Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 82.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,734 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 41,729 shares during the quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in shares of Tesla by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in shares of Tesla by 1,616.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 103 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $350.84 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $324.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $210.51 and a one year high of $488.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 202.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 2.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.54%.The business’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. China Renaissance reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $349.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Sunday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total transaction of $42,034,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 697,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,162,988.99. The trade was a 14.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total value of $4,857,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 67,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,889,556. This represents a 18.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,000 shares of company stock valued at $48,663,510. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

