Vancity Investment Management Ltd Invests $408,000 in MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

Vancity Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,311,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MELI opened at $2,417.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $122.57 billion, a PE ratio of 59.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,402.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,302.70. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,646.00 and a 12-month high of $2,645.22.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $10.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.01 by ($1.70). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MELI. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,875.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,000.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,700.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wedbush set a $2,700.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $3,100.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,817.22.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

