Vancity Investment Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Sea Limited Sponsored ADR $SE

Vancity Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 65,820 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $8,589,000. SEA makes up approximately 1.2% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SE. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in shares of SEA during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sava Infond d.o.o. purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SEA by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SEA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in SEA by 464.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 237 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SE opened at $191.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $75.91 and a 1 year high of $192.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.42. The firm has a market cap of $112.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.29 and a beta of 1.53.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.38). SEA had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Arete cut shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of SEA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.99.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

