Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Cuts Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 0.6% of Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $30,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,649,000 after acquiring an additional 32,490 shares during the last quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,054,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,701,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 134,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,085,000 after acquiring an additional 20,241 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JPM opened at $294.79 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $293.16 and a 200 day moving average of $266.02. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $200.61 and a 52 week high of $305.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $810.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI set a $298.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $305.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.67.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

