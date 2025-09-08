Vancity Investment Management Ltd Buys Shares of 1,614 Deere & Company $DE

Vancity Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.2% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 1.7% during the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 2.4% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Hayek Kallen Investment Management boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 1.7% during the first quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 1,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, First Bancorp Inc ME boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 4.7% during the first quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on DE. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $595.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Melius Research raised shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $520.87.

Deere & Company Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $472.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $127.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.00. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $378.66 and a fifty-two week high of $533.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $501.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $490.71.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.87%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

